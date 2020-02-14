Lubbock couple charged with stealing $213K worth of equipment from NTS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple was arrested Thursday, charged with stealing over $213,000 worth of equipment from NTS Communications in Wolfforth, including a flatbed trailer.
The report from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says they gained access to the facility using an employee’s key card and stole fiber optics material and tools from the site.
37-year-old Larry Keith Chesser and 43-year-old Jennifer Kay Chesser are currently being in jail, each on $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.