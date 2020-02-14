Lubbock police seeking assistance in locating persons of interest in aggravated robbery

At 4:07 a.m. a black male entered the store while an employee emptied the safes. The subject ran behind the counter and grabbed the basket the victim was placing cash into. Upon realizing there was more money in the open safe, the subject pushed the 71-year-old employee to the floor and took more cash out of the safe. The subject caused serious bodily injury to the victim. The subject then ran from the store and fled in the white Ford pickup truck.