Lubbock Professional Firefighters to sell Never Forget benefit T-Shirts before TTU-Kansas St game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association will be selling their popular Never Forget T-shirts to benefit First Responder families before the Red Raider basketball team plays the Kansas State Wildcats.
A post was made to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page saying Texas Tech will allow them to sell the shirts at the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday, February 19, when Tech will take on 9-15 Kansas State University at 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the shirts go to benefit the Reyna, Hill and Dawson families, LPD officer Nicholas Reyna and Fire Lt. Eric Hill are first responders who were killed while responding to a collision on January 11. Firefighter Matt Dawson was very seriously injured, and is now recovering in a long-term care facility.
Shirts can still be purchased online by following the link here.
