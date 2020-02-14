Man charged with arson in connection with structure fire on Idalou Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is in jail charged with arson after a Thursday morning fire in the 3000 block of Idalou Road.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and found 31-year-old Ardie Taylor Jr. burning wood in a wheelbarrow inside the vacant building.
The building had been declared "Unlawful to Occupy" by the Codes Department.
Taylor is facing charges of Arson, a State Jail Felony and Criminal Trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor. The cause of the fire is classified as incendiary and the investigation is closed.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.