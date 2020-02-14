Red Raider baseball set for opening day at home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday is opening day for the Red Raider baseball team. Tech is ranked in the top 10 in all of this year’s pre-season baseball polls.
The Red Raiders will host Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. inside Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. That game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest.
On Saturday, Tech will play Houston Baptist again at noon and then take on Northern Colorado 45 minutes after the first game. Sunday, the team will play against Northern Colorado at 3 p.m.
The Saturday and Sunday games will be broadcast on TexasTech.TV. They can also be heard on the Texas Tech Sports Network on 97.3 FM and the TuneIn app.
Following this weekend’s games Tech will play in the Round Rock Classic from Feb. 21-23 at Dell Diamond.
Ticket information for all the games can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.