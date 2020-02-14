300 spots still open for Lubbock ISD’s new STEAM magnet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just 100 students have applied and been accepted to commander William C. McCool Academy, Lubbock ISD’s new steam magnet school. That means there is still space for 300 students to attend the academy this fall.
To recruit students, faculty members from McCool Academy are travelling to elementary schools across the district to get 5th graders excited about the opportunities at the new school.
More than a thousand students have learned about their chance to attend Lubbock ISD’s new steam magnet school this fall.
Carolyn Wadley, principal at McCool Academy said the goal is to get kids excited.
At this time, only one-fourth of the available spots at McCool Academy have been claimed.
“We’re not worried about those numbers,’ Wadley said, “and, really what we want are parents to make these smart and wise decisions because it’s about their students.”
Faculty from McCool are travelling to elementary schools across the district and facilitating information meetings to encourage enrollment at the academy.
“With online registration right around the corner, we know that we’ll provide more opportunities for families to talk about McCool academy,” Wadley said.
Wadley said she wants to remove the stigma that this opportunity is only for certain students.
“They have an idea that the campus is just for the smart students or the ones that have traditionally performed on a higher level when it comes to STAAR tests,” Wadley said.
But, that is not the case.
“This campus is meant for all students,” Wadley said, “where they can thrive in a non-traditional learning environment, where they can be a lot more hands-on.”
Acceptance is based on two criteria, behavior and attendance. It is not based on academics. Enrollment will stay open until all 400 spots have been filled.
Lubbock ISD is hosting multiple information meetings about McCool academy. You can find more information at https://www.lubbockisd.org/mccoolacademy
