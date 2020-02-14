3 Red Raider Baseball wins season opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 3rd ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders started out the 2020 baseball season with a 5-1 win over Houston Baptist at Rip Griffin Park Friday afternoon.
It was 33 degrees and chilly at the park and the game was scoreless into the 5th, when the Red Raiders scored five runs.
Tech’s starting pitcher Clayton Beeter went six innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out six.
The Red Raiders face Houston Baptist again tomorrow at noon and then host Northern Colorado 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.