Warmer weekend, winter reminder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mix of weather on this Valentines’ Day in the KCBD viewing area. Freezing fog, low visibility, a gray sky, a very chilly breeze, and a bit of sunshine. Milder weather returns this weekend. Winter weather, however, is not far off.
Areas of fog, freezing fog, low visibility, and icy spots are possible this morning, though mainly over the western KCBD viewing area. Allow extra drive time, slow down, allow extra space between your vehicle and those in front of you, and use your low beam headlights.
The fog, freezing fog, and overcast may linger through the morning. That will hold temperatures down, though they will edge above freezing by late morning.
Sunshine will be limited this afternoon as the cloud cover will only slowly erode. That will hold high temperatures to near 50 degrees, plus or minus a few degrees. An additional chill will be added by a breeze of 10 to 20 mph. Very chilly if you are out in the open.
Dry weather will continue through the evening, but so will the breeze. It will be cold if you are out in the open.
The mild weather this weekend includes more sunshine and much warmer afternoons. Check out Sunday and Monday's high temperatures in the forecast here on our Weather Page. Monday is a holiday, Presidents' Day.
As though we need a reminder it is still winter... winter cold will return, and wintry showers may accompany it, Tuesday. Temperatures will get colder Wednesday and Thursday. A slight chance of showers is in our forecast for Tuesday, a greater chance Wednesday and Thursday. Again, specific numbers and more are in the forecast section. Watch for updates.
