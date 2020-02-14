Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The weekend will begin with another round of fog and possible freezing fog on the south Plains. Visibility could be near zero in some areas early Saturday morning. The good news is that the fog should be burning away by 10am for most of the region.
As the day progresses a west to southwest wind at 10-20 mph will bring drier air and warmer temps back to the area through mid-afternoon. Late afternoon another weak front will cool temperatures back to below freezing by Sunday morning.
However, there will be plenty of sunshine for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.
As for daytime highs, they will climb to the low to mid 60s tomorrow and Sunday will experience highs of 70-75 degrees. Winds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon and will be gusty both Sunday and again on Monday. Monday will also be a warm day with highs in the 70s for most of the South Plains.
Monday night into early Tuesday will bring another strong cold front with gusty winds and a return of winter weather. Night time lows will return to the low to mid 20s through Friday of next week.
Daytime temps will range from the mid 40s on Tuesday to the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, winter precipitation will also return and may cause travel hazards for the area.
