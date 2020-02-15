Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:
Girls
Lubbock Cooper 49 Plainview 31
Estacado 48 Lamesa 40
Hale Center 53 Ralls 46
Ropes 53 Trinity Christian 45
Boys
Monterey 76 Lubbock High 37
Estacado 57 Canyon 56
Odessa Permian 59 Frenship 32
Palo Duro 90 Coronado 61
Amarillo 47 Lubbock Cooper 34
Plainview 69 Caprock 54
Levelland 70 Lamesa 51
Shallowater 75 Idalou 36
Roosevelt 57 Denver City 42
Abernathy 57 Littlefield 50
Dimmitt 61 River Road 58
Ralls 46 Hale Center 41
Floydada 60 New Deal 46
New Home 64 Crosbyton 48
Tahoka 42 Seagraves 39
Kingdom Prep 75 Winston School of Dallas 21
Wellamn -Union 54 Meadow 34
Lubbock Titans 54 Happy 43
SpringLake-Earth 60 Whitharral 40
Ropes 55 Dawson 36
Lorenzo 61 Petersburg 51
Amherst 74 Lazbuddie 45
Plains 46 Smyer 41
Westbrook 61 Ira 46
Lockney 69 Post 55
Slaton 50 brownfield 46
Farwell 38 Olton 36
Seminole 70 Monahans 43
O’Donnell 61 Loop 29
Lake View 50 Sweetwater 48
