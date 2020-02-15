Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 14

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Feb. 14 (Part 1)
By Pete Christy | February 14, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 11:07 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Feb. 14 (Part 2)

Girls

Lubbock Cooper 49 Plainview 31

Estacado 48 Lamesa 40

Hale Center 53 Ralls 46

Ropes 53 Trinity Christian 45

Boys

Monterey 76 Lubbock High 37

Estacado 57 Canyon 56

Odessa Permian 59 Frenship 32

Palo Duro 90 Coronado 61

Amarillo 47 Lubbock Cooper 34

Plainview 69 Caprock 54

Levelland 70 Lamesa 51

Shallowater 75 Idalou 36

Roosevelt 57 Denver City 42

Abernathy 57 Littlefield 50

Dimmitt 61 River Road 58

Ralls 46 Hale Center 41

Floydada 60 New Deal 46

New Home 64 Crosbyton 48

Tahoka 42 Seagraves 39

Kingdom Prep 75 Winston School of Dallas 21

Wellamn -Union 54 Meadow 34

Lubbock Titans 54 Happy 43

SpringLake-Earth 60 Whitharral 40

Ropes 55 Dawson 36

Lorenzo 61 Petersburg 51

Amherst 74 Lazbuddie 45

Plains 46 Smyer 41

Westbrook 61 Ira 46

Lockney 69 Post 55

Slaton 50 brownfield 46

Farwell 38 Olton 36

Seminole 70 Monahans 43

O’Donnell 61 Loop 29

Lake View 50 Sweetwater 48

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.