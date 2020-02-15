Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prison officials say a former Texas priest who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 killing of a schoolteacher has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 87-year-old John Bernard Feit died Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Hospital. The department says his preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest. Feit was convicted in 2017 for the killing of 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960. Authorities say Garza had come to Feit's church in McAllen, Texas, for confession when she disappeared and was later found dead. After leaving Texas, he worked at a center in New Mexico where he was responsible for clearing priests for assignments and later at a charity in Phoenix.