Lubbock police investigating threat of organized mail theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mail theft has become so common in Lubbock, United States Postal Inspectors recently removed some mail collection boxes around town because thieves kept breaking into them.
Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale is working with police and area residents to investigate personal and business mailboxes being broken into in South Lubbock as well.
He says Lubbock police are aware of the problem and are working to catch those responsible.
Massengale hadn't heard about the blue collection boxes at the time of our interview, but he said it needs attention.
"I'm not aware of that, but someone would come to the quick conclusion that maybe this is linked with maybe someone who has some type of organized theft ring going on. But to me, this is serious," Massengale said.
Massengale says residents have recently complained about theft of mail from personal and business mailboxes in South Lubbock.
"A mailbox is federal property, the Postal Service is a federal agency. I will tell you that LPD is involved and we're going to work to find out who is doing this."
One KCBD viewer sent us a video showing a thief breaking into the mailbox on his property. He's not sure how much of his mail property was stolen, but he's angry and reached out to Massengale for help.
"People are taking crowbars are breaking in people's mail boxes - taking checks and things and trying to cash them in different places," Massengale said. "I've stayed in touch with the business owners and have visited with LPD about this."
Massengale said he cannot comment on what LPD is actively working on but he shares the frustration of residents in his district.
"I'd be frustrated, too. Your mailbox… that's your personal property. Nobody wants anybody else digging in your personal property."
If you need to report a mail crime, head to USPIS.gov or call the LPD Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.