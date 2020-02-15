No. 24 Texas Tech falls to Oklahoma State 73-70

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech journeyed to Stillwater today to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
At halftime, Texas Tech led Oklahoma State 29-27.
Texas Tech came into the game with an overall record of 16-8, and and ranked No. 24 in the nation.
The Red Raiders are coming off a massive home win over TCU, beating the Horned Frogs 88-42.
Oklahoma State came into the game with an even record of 12-12.
The Cowboys are coming off a nice road win of their own, defeating Kansas State 64-59 in Manhattan.
Oklahoma State will be traveling to Morgantown to take on No. 14 West Virginia Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m.
The Red Raiders return to Lubbock to take on Kansas State Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m.
