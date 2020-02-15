Spring-Like Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring-like weather is on tap for this President’s Day weekend. Those enjoying outdoor activities today will experience cool, jacket weather before the sun and westerly wind usher in warm air for this afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60′s ahead of a weak front this afternoon that will keep temperatures from getting too warm. Slightly breezy westerly wind sustained between 10-15mph will become northerly before calming tonight.
Overnight temperatures will drop back into the 30′s but by sunrise wind speeds will begin to increase and by Sunday afternoon westerly wind sustained between 15-20mph may be gusty at times, up to 25mph. Sunday afternoon temperatures will soar into the upper 60′s to low 70′s under sunny sky.
Monday is President’s Day and much of the region will continue to benefit from warm air with temperatures starting in the low 40′s, increasing into the low 70′s. It’ll be another good day to enjoy being outdoors ahead of a cold front which is anticipated to arrive by Monday night.
Tuesday morning temperatures return to at or just below freezing as cold air continues to surge across the region temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40′s under mostly sunny sky.
The pattern ahead continues to favor much colder air for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures starting in the 20′s and likely only to get above freezing for the afternoon hours, a chance for rain/snow mix may impact roads again for much of the South Plains.
Lingering moisture may keep light showers in the forecast for early Friday morning, but by afternoon dry air will be on the way an temperatures begin to rebound back into the upper 40′s to low 50′s.
