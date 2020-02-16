High school area girls basketball playoff parings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 49 area girls teams are in the basketball playoffs.
Girls Bi-District playoffs
6A
Frenship vs. El Paso Americas 6 p.m.
Monday Fort Stockton
5A
Monterey vs. Abilene Cooper 6pm Tuesday Howard College
Lubbock Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider 7 p.m. Monday Hardin-Simmons University
4A
Estacado vs. Dalhart 8pm Tuesday Canyon HS
Snyder vs. Burkburnett 6 p.m. Monday in Breckenridge
Seminole vs. Fabens 6 p.m. Tuesday Sul Ross State University, Alpine
Levelland vs. Pampa 630pm Tuesday Canyon HS
Sweetwater vs.Graham 6 p.m. Tuesday Clyde HS
3A
Brownfield vs. Spearman 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Randall HS
Idalou vs. Canadian 6:30 p.m. Monday Amarillo HS
Shallowater vs. Muleshoe 6:30 p.m. Monday Frenship HS
Littlefield vs. Bushland 6 p.m. Monday Nazareth
2A
New Deal vs. Olton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Littlefield
Hale Center vs. Vega 6:30 p.m. Monday Canyon HS
Plains vs. McCamey 6:30 p.m. Monday Kermit
Seagraves vs Van Horn 6 p.m. Tuesday Monahans
Sudan vs. Floydada 6:30 p.m. Monday Abernathy
Lockney vs. Farwell 6 p.m. Monday Littlefield
Smyer vs. Wink Monday Klondike HS Lamesa
Sundown vs. Iraan 6 p.m. Monday Andrews
1A
Turkey Valley bye
Kress vs. Happy 8 p.m. Monday Canyon HS
Sands bye
Morton vs. Crosbyton 6 p.m. Monday Lubbock Cooper
New Home bye
O’Donnell vs. Borden County 8 p.m. Tuesday Post
Nazareth bye
Anton vs Wildorado 730 Tuesday Plainview HS
Ropes bye
Lorenzo vs. Springlake-Earth 7:30 p.m. Monday Lubbock Cooper
Whiteface bye
Klondike vs. Meadow 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Post
Spur vs. Vernon Northside 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Stamford
Guthrie bye
Hermleigh bye
Motley County vs Benjamin 8 p.m. Tuesday Crowell
TAPPS
Trinity Christian vs. TBA
Lubbock Christian hosts Tyler All Saints 2pm Tuesday
Southcrest Christian hosts Ovilla Christian 7pm Tuesday
Kingdom Prep vs. Faustina Academy
Plainview Christian at Weatherford Christian
