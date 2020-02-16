High school area girls basketball playoff parings

By Pete Christy | February 16, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 1:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 49 area girls teams are in the basketball playoffs.

Girls Bi-District playoffs

6A

Frenship vs. El Paso Americas 6 p.m.

Monday Fort Stockton

5A

Monterey vs. Abilene Cooper 6pm Tuesday Howard College

Lubbock Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider 7 p.m. Monday Hardin-Simmons University

4A

Estacado vs. Dalhart 8pm Tuesday Canyon HS

Snyder vs. Burkburnett 6 p.m. Monday in Breckenridge

Seminole vs. Fabens 6 p.m. Tuesday Sul Ross State University, Alpine

Levelland vs. Pampa 630pm Tuesday Canyon HS

Sweetwater vs.Graham 6 p.m. Tuesday Clyde HS

3A

Brownfield vs. Spearman 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Randall HS

Idalou vs. Canadian 6:30 p.m. Monday Amarillo HS

Shallowater vs. Muleshoe 6:30 p.m. Monday Frenship HS

Littlefield vs. Bushland 6 p.m. Monday Nazareth

2A

New Deal vs. Olton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Littlefield

Hale Center vs. Vega 6:30 p.m. Monday Canyon HS

Plains vs. McCamey 6:30 p.m. Monday Kermit

Seagraves vs Van Horn 6 p.m. Tuesday Monahans

Sudan vs. Floydada 6:30 p.m. Monday Abernathy

Lockney vs. Farwell 6 p.m. Monday Littlefield

Smyer vs. Wink Monday Klondike HS Lamesa

Sundown vs. Iraan 6 p.m. Monday Andrews

1A

Turkey Valley bye

Kress vs. Happy 8 p.m. Monday Canyon HS

Sands bye

Morton vs. Crosbyton 6 p.m. Monday Lubbock Cooper

New Home bye

O’Donnell vs. Borden County 8 p.m. Tuesday Post

Nazareth bye

Anton vs Wildorado 730 Tuesday Plainview HS

Ropes bye

Lorenzo vs. Springlake-Earth 7:30 p.m. Monday Lubbock Cooper

Whiteface bye

Klondike vs. Meadow 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Post

Spur vs. Vernon Northside 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Stamford

Guthrie bye

Hermleigh bye

Motley County vs Benjamin 8 p.m. Tuesday Crowell

TAPPS

Trinity Christian vs. TBA

Lubbock Christian hosts Tyler All Saints 2pm Tuesday

Southcrest Christian hosts Ovilla Christian 7pm Tuesday

Kingdom Prep vs. Faustina Academy

Plainview Christian at Weatherford Christian

