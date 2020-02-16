Multiple vehicle crash on I-27 at Regis Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed a multiple vehicle crash on I-27 near Regis Street early Sunday morning.
The call came in a little before 3 a.m.
1 person was transported with serious injuries.
An alert was issued for drivers to avoid the area around 5:15 a.m., “Due to a crash, north and southbound lanes of North I-27 at Regis Street are closed.The LPD needs the public to avoid the area".
As of 7 a.m. Lubbock Police said the alert is still active and they have no heard that the lanes are reopen.
KCBD will continue to monitor the incident and update the story as information is received.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.