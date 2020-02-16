Warm Weather Continues Through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are starting out on the cold side this morning, but an increase in westerly wind speeds that may be gusty up to 25mph at times will assist afternoon temperatures with reaching the upper 60's to low 70's across the South Plains. A weak front will try to sneak in later today which may keep wind speeds from becoming too breezy, but won't prevent warmer temperatures from being achieved.
Overnight temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30's to low 40's which will warrant a jacket for Monday morning, but by afternoon temperatures will reach the low 70's again ahead of a cold front which will begin to shift wind directions to become northerly overnight through Tuesday morning.
Model data is beginning to show less available moisture for Wednesday though rain chances will still be likely for the southern and eastern viewing area through the day ahead of a stronger push of cold air which begins to arrive by Thursday morning and possibly creating rain/snow mix for central South Plains communities and potentially snow for the northern South Plains and Panhandle area. Accumulation amounts for snowfall are expected to remain light but icy conditions may develop by morning drive on Thursday.
Afternoon temperatures rebound into the upper 50's to low 60's by next weekend with at this point looks like our next opportunity for precipitation though not as promising so we'll keep it out of the forecast until more certainty in timing and available moisture can be determined.
