Warm Weather Continues Through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are starting out on the cold side this morning, but an increase in westerly wind speeds that may be gusty up to 25mph at times will assist afternoon temperatures with reaching the upper 60's to low 70's across the South Plains. A weak front will try to sneak in later today which may keep wind speeds from becoming too breezy, but won't prevent warmer temperatures from being achieved.