Warmer Sunday, colder next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warmer day today, we can crank up the temperature dial a bit more for Sunday.
Problem is, this time of year, we're not going to have a warmer day without a touch of wind. Sustained winds won't be bad, but we could see a few gusts around 20 to 25 mph. Overall, nothing major there.
We are still watching another midweek storm, but models continue to trend the main precipitation further south, more toward San Angelo and Abilene.
We are trending a bit warmer, although it’ll still be cold. So if you’re hoping for some midweek work/school cancellations, I’m not really seeing it at this point, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it as things could change.
