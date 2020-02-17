Congressman Jodey Arrington received the endorsement of President Donald Trump for reelection in 2020.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington received the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump for reelection in 2020.
On Twitter President Trump released the following statement:
“I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and proud to have led efforts alongside the President to rebuild the military, secure the border, and grow the economy for the American people and hard-working West Texas families.” Arrington said. “I will continue fighting to defend the Constitution and our God-given freedoms returning power back to “We the People”.”
