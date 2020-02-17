Coronado High School to retire Jarrett Culver’s jersey

**From Lubbock Independent School District**
Coronado High School graduate and current Minnesota Timberwolves star Jarrett Culver's high school basketball jersey will be retired tomorrow morning, Tuesday, February 18, at a special ceremony.
The Culver family, along with retired Coronado basketball coach Randy Dean, former Coronado basketball coach Layne Sheets, and Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard, are special guests at the Coronado spring pep rally for the event.
Media will be arriving at the High School at 9 a.m.
Please note: this event is not open to the public.
KCBD will be streaming the ceremony live on our website and Facebook page.
