Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Woman recovering after hit by truck, biker gang shootout claims 1 life in Midland, $5,000 given to Dawson family

By Michael Cantu | February 17, 2020 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:58 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a woman remains hospitalized with serious injures after a crash on Interstate 27 near Regis Street.

A shootout between rival biker gangs at a bar in Midland left one person dead and another three injured.

An 11-year-old boy from Florida has given a $5,000 grant to the family of firefighter Matt Dawson to help with medical expenses.

Democratic presidential candidates are making a final push in Nevada.

  • Early voting there wraps up tomorrow and the caucuses are on Saturday.
  • A debate is scheduled for Wednesday night.

