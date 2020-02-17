Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a woman remains hospitalized with serious injures after a crash on Interstate 27 near Regis Street.
- That crash was reported early Sunday morning.
- Police say Valerie Carranco hit a guardrail and then was hit by a pickup truck while getting her belongings out of her car.
- Read the latest on that here: Driver seriously injured in multiple collisions on I-27 at Regis
A shootout between rival biker gangs at a bar in Midland left one person dead and another three injured.
- One of the victims remains in critical condition.
- So far, no arrests have been made.
- Read the latest from there: 1 killed, 3 hurt in shootout between motorcycle gangs at Texas bar
An 11-year-old boy from Florida has given a $5,000 grant to the family of firefighter Matt Dawson to help with medical expenses.
- The grant was from a non-profit called Running 4 Heroes.
- The Dawson family is the second recipient of the injured first responder grant, since the non-profit was founded last year.
- Read more here: 11-year-old boy from Florida running to benefit injured Lubbock firefighter
Democratic presidential candidates are making a final push in Nevada.
- Early voting there wraps up tomorrow and the caucuses are on Saturday.
- A debate is scheduled for Wednesday night.
