KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yoli

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Yoli, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Yoli is a 3-year-old pitbull mix who was owner-surrendered to LAS.
She is a sweet dog, but thinks of herself as a lap dog.
Yoli’s adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
