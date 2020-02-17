Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL BAR SHOOTING
1 dead, 3 hurt after motorcycle gang shootout at Texas bar
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One person has been killed and three others injured following a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Midland Texas. The Midland Police Department says officers were called to Your Place bar at 8:26 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally. The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition. Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved. The suspects were last seen heading westbound toward Odessa.
SHRINE VANDALIZED
South Texas shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillois vandalized
FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — Authorities are searching for vandals who damaged a south Texas shrine to faith healer Don Pedrito Jaramillo. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez says the damage to the shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillo in Falfurrias was reported Friday. Jaramillo was known as “the healer of Los Olmos,” for using natural remedies to heal the sick. He settled in the area in the early 1880s and died in 1907. The shrine began at his burial site and received a Texas Historical Marker in 1971. Falfurrias City Administrator Melissa Landin said damage to crosses and statues of Jaramillo may be irreparable.
OBIT-CLAYTON WILLIAMS
Oilman, former Texas governor candidate Williams dies at 88
DALLAS (AP) — Clayton Williams, a colorful Texas oilman whose 1990 run for governor was derailed by making a joke about rape and saying he didn't pay income taxes one year, has died. He was 88. A relative says Williams died Friday at his home in Midland after struggling with pneumonia. Williams' nephew, Clay Pollard, said Williams “had just a huge personality.” Williams was known for his cowboy image and colorful phrases in addition to his generosity, including his support to his alma mater, Texas A&M University. Williams, a Republican, lost the 1990 gubernatorial race to liberal Democrat Ann Richards.
CHINA OUTBREAK-QUARANTINED AMERICANS
Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — One of two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at a California air force base early Monday. A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in northern California just before 2:30 a.m., local time. Passengers will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia. Another flight was headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.
SLEDGEHAMMER BANDITS
Louisiana smash-and-grab jewelry heist; 4 Texas men accused
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Four Texas men are accused of smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and stealing $69,000 worth of jewelry from a Louisiana store, and Texas police are reportedly investigating similar heists. Hammond's director of administration says police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in touch with city police. Lacy Landrum says the men were arrested on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge about 45 minutes after the robbery was reported Thursday evening. Three are from Houston and one is from a suburb.
AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION-NO-ZONING
Houston blast prompts safety debate in city with no zoning
HOUSTON (AP) — Last month’s explosion at a Houston metal fabricating and manufacturing company that killed two workers and damaged hundreds of structures has renewed debate over the city’s lack of zoning. But experts say it’s highly unlikely the city is going to now adopt such development rules, which have resulted in having homes located near petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials. City leaders say they’re focused on possible changes to local rules on how often such businesses are inspected and more reporting of what chemicals and other hazardous substances they handle. But any local changes could get pushback from state officials, who have fought such proposals.
BORDER PATROL-BUS CHECKS
AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids
SEATTLE (AP) — A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally. That's contrary to Greyhound's long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. Greyhound told the AP it appreciated the Border Patrol “clarifying” its policy. It declined to say whether it would prohibit agents from boarding its buses.
TEACHER SLAYING-PRIEST
Former priest convicted in 1960 Texas slaying dies at 87
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prison officials say a former Texas priest who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 killing of a schoolteacher has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 87-year-old John Bernard Feit died Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Hospital. The department says his preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest. Feit was convicted in 2017 for the killing of 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960. Authorities say Garza had come to Feit's church in McAllen, Texas, for confession when she disappeared and was later found dead. After leaving Texas, he worked at a center in New Mexico where he was responsible for clearing priests for assignments and later at a charity in Phoenix.
PUPPY HANGED-TEXAS
Sheriff: Texas man accused of hanging puppy `out of boredom'
MONTE ALTO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old Texas man is accused of hanging a small puppy by the neck from a tree and posting a video of the deed on Facebook. Deputies say Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto, Texas, told them he was “acting out of boredom." He's booked in the Hidalgo County Jail, charged with torturing a non-livestock animal. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Medrano says deputies traced the video to Gomez. Medrano says Gomez admitted to hanging the dog.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has formally exonerated a second person convicted based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet innocent Thursday days after his brother was declared innocent. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a two people.