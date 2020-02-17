Mild Today, Then Winter Reminder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more day of mild weather before we are reminded the season is still winter. Temperatures will warm rapidly today, but a cold front will begin encroaching on the viewing area this afternoon. That will be followed by a much stronger cold front.
This Presidents' Day will be seasonably mild. High clouds will drift overhead, winds will be slightly breezy, and highs will range from the 60s to 70s. The coolest readings, low to mid-60s, will be in the northeastern KCBD viewing area. The warmest, mid- to upper 70s, will be in southern viewing area.
The late afternoon cold front will be followed over the next couple of days by even colder air. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Wednesday from near 40 to the mid-40s. Then Thursday from the mid-30s to near 40. Lows will end up in the 20s Wednesday through Friday.
Wintry showers are likely to return with the cold air. However, the chance of measurable precipitation will be low. Light rain showers will be possible Tuesday.
A light wintry mix will be possible early Wednesday and Wednesday night, with light rain showers possible in-between.
The most likely time for precipitation is Thursday. A mix of light precipitation types is possible. Amounts overall are expected to be light. While snow may fall in and/or near Lubbock, at this time, the total is anticipated to be less than a quarter-inch.
Even light precipitation as noted may create hazardous road conditions. Again, that’s still at least a couple days away. If it happens at all. Watch for updates.
