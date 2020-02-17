Winter weather returning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Almost 80 degrees in Lubbock to start out the week. However, it will be about 30 degrees colder tomorrow as winter temperatures return to the region. The first of a series of cold fronts will drag the temps back to the 20s at night and 30s and 40s for afternoon beginning Tuesday through Friday.
Gusty winds will continue through the evening, diminish some overnight, but return to 15-20 mph from the northeast early Tuesday morning. Winds will gradually decrease tomorrow afternoon across the South Plains.
As for rain and snow chances, they will increase by late Wednesday and continue through early Friday morning. There does appear to be a chance for some light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow by Thursday morning and during the day. That means that patchy ice will likely return to the South Plains Wednesday night and will be an issue into early Friday. However, amounts of the mix appear to be light according to computer models.
Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with a high in the mid to upper 40s in Lubbock, but Wednesday will be colder as highs will stay around 40 degrees.
Looking toward the weekend it will be warmer by Saturday and sunshine will return.
