14-year-old killed in ATV crash over the weekend in Castro County

By Vanessa Garcia | February 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:37 PM

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A 14-year-old boy from Nazareth was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend in Castro County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Sunday about 5:15 p.m., the boy was driving north in a Polaris Ranger Pro Star ATV on Country Road 527 at an unsafe speed on rough dirt road conditions, just east of Nazareth.

He lost control, drove into a deep ditch and was ejected from the ATV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

