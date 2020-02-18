Consider This: A case for voting early in Lubbock county

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting is underway for the March 3rd primary, until February 28th.
That means you have two full weeks and the added conveniences offered to early voters. more locations mean shorter lines at any United Supermarket in town. And you pick the day most convenient for you.
Historically in Lubbock county, less than one fourth of people that are registered to vote, actually go to the polls. I think we can do better.
Consider This:
I respect the patriotic practice of those who enjoy the ritual of voting on election day. For everyone else, there are virtually no excuses for not voting early.
So, join me between now and February 28th and exercise your right to vote. And do it early!
Don’t be in the majority of registered voters who are quick to complain about our government, yet don’t take the time to do their duty at the polls.
