Coronado retires Jarrett Culver’s high school jersey

**From Lubbock Independent School District**
Coronado High School graduate and current Minnesota Timberwolves star Jarrett Culver's high school basketball jersey will be retired tomorrow morning, Tuesday, February 18, at a special ceremony.
The Culver family, along with retired Coronado basketball coach Randy Dean, former Coronado basketball coach Layne Sheets, and Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard, are special guests at the Coronado spring pep rally for the event.
Media will be arriving at the High School at 9 a.m.
Watch the complete ceremony here: RAW VIDEO: Coronado hosts ceremony to retire Jarrett Culver’s high school jersey
