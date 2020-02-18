Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Early voting begins today in Texas primary, crews taking down 50th Street water tower, Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy

By Michael Cantu | February 18, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:57 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, early voting begins today for the Texas primary election, which determines the candidates who advance to the November election.

Crews are preparing to tear down a water tower near 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

More flooding is expected across the Mississippi River today.

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy amid a flurry of sexual abuse lawsuits.

