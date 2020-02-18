Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, early voting begins today for the Texas primary election, which determines the candidates who advance to the November election.
- Early voting runs through Feb. 28.
- Election day is March 3.
- Get the details on Lubbock’s Elections Office here: Early voting for March primary begins Tuesday, Feb. 18
Crews are preparing to tear down a water tower near 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.
- The demolition is expected to cause lane closures on 50th Street in the coming weeks.
- The city is asking residents to avoid the demolition site.
- Read that story here: Lubbock’s water tower to be replaced with 5 new tanks across the city
More flooding is expected across the Mississippi River today.
- The Pearl River crested Monday but the water is not expected to recede until later this week.
- Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes.
- Get the latest update from The Associated Press: Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy amid a flurry of sexual abuse lawsuits.
- The organization can now put the lawsuits on hold for now.
- As it re-works its assets, the hope is it will work out a large victim compensation plan.
- Read more from The AP here: Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
