Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores and highlights for TAPPS Boy’s Area Round and Bi-District Girl’s Playoffs from Tuesday night:
Bi-District Girl’s Playoffs
Monday’s Games:
Frenship 64 El Paso Americas 42
Snyder 40 Burkburnett 22
Idalou 69 Canadian 37
Shallowater 72 Muleshoe 33
Bushland 58 Littlefield 55
Vega 81 Hale Center 21
Plains 74 McCamey 28
Sudan 52 Floydada 37
Farwell 62 Lockney 29
Wink 54 Smyer 30
Sundown 81 Iraan 22
Happy 68 Kress 22
Morton 51 Crosbyton 36
Lorenzo 54 SpringLake-Earth 45
TAPPS Boy’s Area Round
Kingdom Prep Academy 86 East Texas Christian Academy 35
Girl’s practice Games
Whiteface 49 Valley 47
Sands 65 Guthrie 40
