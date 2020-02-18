Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 17

By Pete Christy | February 17, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 10:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores and highlights for TAPPS Boy’s Area Round and Bi-District Girl’s Playoffs from Tuesday night:

Bi-District Girl’s Playoffs

Monday’s Games:

Frenship 64 El Paso Americas 42

Snyder 40 Burkburnett 22

Idalou 69 Canadian 37

Shallowater 72 Muleshoe 33

Bushland 58 Littlefield 55

Vega 81 Hale Center 21

Plains 74 McCamey 28

Sudan 52 Floydada 37

Farwell 62 Lockney 29

Wink 54 Smyer 30

Sundown 81 Iraan 22

Happy 68 Kress 22

Morton 51 Crosbyton 36

Lorenzo 54 SpringLake-Earth 45

TAPPS Boy’s Area Round

Kingdom Prep Academy 86 East Texas Christian Academy 35

Girl’s practice Games

Whiteface 49 Valley 47

Sands 65 Guthrie 40

