1 hospitalized after Tuesday morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the source of a Tuesday morning house fire that caused a resident to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Crews from Lubbock Fire Rescue were called around 7:45 a.m. to the 5200 block of 85th Street. When they arrived at the scene they found some smoke coming from the house.
A resident of the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. That person’s condition is not known at this time.
There is currently no other information on this situation.
