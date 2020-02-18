1 hospitalized after Tuesday morning fire

By KCBD Staff | February 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 11:32 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the source of a Tuesday morning house fire that caused a resident to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews from Lubbock Fire Rescue were called around 7:45 a.m. to the 5200 block of 85th Street. When they arrived at the scene they found some smoke coming from the house.

A resident of the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

There is currently no other information on this situation.

At approximately 7:45 this morning, LFR units responded to a structure fire at 5220 85th. Crews arrived to moderate...

Posted by Lubbock Fire Department on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

