KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carol

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Carol
By Michael Cantu | February 18, 2020 at 7:38 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 7:38 AM
Carol, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Feb. 18.
Carol, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Feb. 18. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carol, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Carol is a 2-year-old boxer-pit mix.

She is a sweet dog who loves to run and play. So, she would probably work out best living with an entire family.

Carol’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 18, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yoli

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.