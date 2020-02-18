Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — Last month’s explosion at a Houston metal fabricating and manufacturing company that killed two workers and damaged hundreds of structures has renewed debate over the city’s lack of zoning. But experts say it’s highly unlikely the city is going to now adopt such development rules, which have resulted in having homes located near petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials. City leaders say they’re focused on possible changes to local rules on how often such businesses are inspected and more reporting of what chemicals and other hazardous substances they handle. But any local changes could get pushback from state officials, who have fought such proposals.