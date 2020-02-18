Lubbock Boy Scouts not impacted by bankruptcy filing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The far-reaching effects of the Boy Scouts of America will not have an impact on the Lubbock branch of the scouts.
The Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council in Lubbock has said neither the organization or its funds will be affected. There are also not reports or pending lawsuits against the Lubbock chapter in regards to any wrongdoing.
Lubbock’s chapter has not filed for bankruptcy, so there will be no changes made for local scouts. The South Plains Scout Executive, Nathan Baie, and other members of the local chapter will host a news conference at 11 a.m. today to discuss the state Lubbock is in.
The scouts declared bankruptcy Tuesday as a way to protect itself from a barrage sexual abuse lawsuits that have been filed within recent years.
This is a developing story and will be updated as the day progresses. Read more on the South Plains Council here.
