Lubbock Habitat for Humanity announces Blitz Build; three homes in ten days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has announced a partnership with the Blitz Home Builders organization to construct three houses over the course of ten days.
In a press conference Tuesday, the local Habitat affiliate announced that Lubbock was chosen as the Blitz Build location for 2020, to take place starting on Labor Day, September 7, to September 17.
The press conference was held at the construction site at 404 North Guava Avenue. Blitz Home Builders will help Lubbock Habitat volunteers and staff build three houses in ten days. The Blitz Home Builders group is comprised of volunteers of all ages and skill levels from across the country.
“This is such an exciting time for Lubbock Habitat as we bring back the Blitz Build," said Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves in a release. "We feel so blessed that the Blitz Home Builder expert team will be here to work with our local volunteers, donors, and staff to make the event a huge success.”
Since 1998, the Blitz Home Builders organization has engaged once a year in an accelerated “Blitz Build,” paying their own way to travel and help organizations like Habitat for Humanity.
“Affordable housing is a huge need in Lubbock," Reeves said. "Habitat is attempting to build 4-6 homes a year and this Blitz Build will be a fun and efficient way to help achieve that goal. If any business, individual, church, or organizations can assist with donations or time, we need the help!”
The press release states while local companies, churches, and organizations are jumping on board to help support the Blitz Build with donations and offers to volunteer, more help is needed and the entire community is encouraged to find a way to participate.
Lubbock Habitat adds as well as continuing to operate their ReStore located at 8004 Indiana Avenue, the organization is planning a casual gala event they are calling, “Hard Hats & Heels,” currently scheduled for May 2, 2020 at the American Windmill Museum. Tickets and sponsorships are available now at lubbockhabitat.org/events/
