Lubbock man charged with 2 counts of injury to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Talon Hibdon, 34, of Lubbock was been indicted on two counts of injury to a child.
On December 11, 2019 Talon Hibdon then knowingly and willingly caused bodily injury to a child, under the age of 14-years-old, by applying pressure to the throat of the child, according to the police report.
Hibdon knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly impeded the breathing and blood flow of the child who was under the age of 14-years-old.
On the same day, Hibdon caused bodily injury to multiple family members, including a person Hibdon was in a relationship with, according to the police report.
Talon Hibdon has since been released from jail on bail.
Hibdon’s bail was set at $25,000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.