Lubbock’s water tower to be replaced with 5 new tanks across the city

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As one comes down, there are plans to build five elevated water storage tanks across Lubbock. The change to the landscape is expected to better serve the growing number of residents.
The existing tank at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue is being demolished, which is expected to last six weeks. It will be replaced with a more modern tank standing about 178 feet tall. It will hold two million gallons of water. Shortly after construction begins in the summer, work will begin on the next tank at 104th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.
“A big part of it is system pressure,” City Engineer Michael Keenum said. “Obviously it’s higher up so it’s pressurizing the distribution system to make sure when you turn on your faucet that you have enough pressure coming out of it. Right now we are using pumps all over town and that costs a lot of money and is a lot of energy usage. This will make it more efficient and is really helping out the citizens of Lubbock in the long run.”
Three other elevated tanks of similar height will also have City of Lubbock logos and LED lighting. Those will be located near 82nd Street and Avenue P, 3rd Street near Jones AT&T Stadium and on the Clovis Highway outside North Loop 289. Each of the five tanks is estimated to cost $5 million.
“The numbers that have been run by our consultants that have done the design say that once all five of them are in place, each tank will pay for itself in about seven years with the energy savings,” Keenum said.
Keenum told KCBD the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has regulations for cities on the number of elevated storage tanks and the number of residents connected to the water system.
“To meet the state requirements of the TCEQ, we have to have all these tanks in place to support the demand we have,” Keenum said.
Construction of each tank is expected to last 15 months. The start of each will be staggered.
During demolition at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue, as well as at each construction site, people are encouraged to stay away for their safety.
“We just ask people to be smart,” Keenum said. “It’s exciting project for us. It’s obviously a very high profile, visible project, so safety is key. The contractor is committed to maintaining safety.”
