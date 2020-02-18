More Winter weather coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A brief break in the clouds this afternoon allowing temps to edge into the low 50s. However, it’s back to cloudy and cold for tomorrow through the remainder of the week.
Clouds and fog return tonight over the South Plains, but fog shouldn’t be as dense and less coverage than the last few days.
It will be cold to begin your Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 20s and some low 30s off of the caprock. The afternoon hours tomorrow will be colder than today with highs only in the 40s.
By late Wednesday and into mid-day Thursday areas of light wintry precipitation will return to the South Plains.
Most of the region may be impacted with a mixture of rain, freezing rain, light snow and maybe sleet. While amounts should be low it will be cold enough for the potential for some icy areas, especially bridges and overpasses.
We will keep you up to date with the latest data in our upcoming forecasts.
As for the highs on Thursday, it will be colder with another surge of cold air and that will add to the potential for the icy areas.
The storm will move east by Friday and it will stay cloudy and cold with lows near 20 degrees that morning and highs in the 40s.
At least the weekend should be slightly warmer with a chance for rain.
