Much colder now, wintry showers ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - And it's back. Winter, that is. Today's high temperatures will be nearly 30 degrees colder than yesterday. Plus, it's going to get colder the next couple days, bringing a chance of wintry showers.
77 degrees was the high yesterday in Lubbock. 48° is my forecast high for this afternoon. In addition, this morning is much colder and, with the wind, wind chills will be in the 20s. Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy with the cold wind this morning gradually diminishing late this afternoon.
Colder tonight but with less wind. It will be mostly cloudy and dry. Wind speeds will mostly be less than 12 mph. Temperatures will be freezing, from near 32° in the southeastern viewing area to the mid-20s in the northwestern.
Colder tomorrow, with a slight chance of light rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak in the 40s, perhaps around 50 degrees in the southeastern viewing area.
Rain chances will be slim late tomorrow but will pick up slightly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As temperatures fall, the rain is likely to change to snow over the northern and central viewing area. This would include the Lubbock area.
While some precipitation is likely in the area, the chance of measurable precipitation at any given spot will remain low.
Liquid totals in general are expected to be a few hundredths, with a few spots near a tenth. Snowfall totals in general are expected to be little more than a dusting, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. Totals may be a little greater in the far northwestern viewing area. Even there, however, I anticipate amounts will be under an inch.
Even light precipitation as noted may create hazardous road conditions.
Later this morning I'll post a video here on our Weather Page with the latest graphical outlook for precipitation. I typically first post the morning story and later post the video. The video typically shows up before 9 AM.
Watch for possible updates to our forecast. On-air. On-line. In-app.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.