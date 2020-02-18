South Plains College to host drug, alcohol awareness program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College and Texas Tech will join together to host a drug and alcohol awareness series starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Founders Room on the SPC campus.
SPC will host the series, called Where Students Flourish in the Miracle of Recovery, with Tech’s Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities. The series also features Kendall Wibbing with Tech.
The series is free and open to the public.
Those who need more information are asked to call Rachael Montgomery with SPC’s Health and Well Department at 806-716-2563, or Anna Trevino with Tech’s Community, Family and Addiction Sciences at 806-834-7793.
