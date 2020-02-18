Techniques to Promote Sleep

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Consumer Reports survey of 4,000 Americans found that 2 out of 3 people had trouble falling asleep at least once a week. So at what point does an occasional sleepless night become a pattern and a problem?
Dr. Esther Schwartz is a Psychologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
She says a true Insomnia Disorder affects one in 10 adults. She explains, “For somebody to meet the critera for insomnia disorder, they need to have problems falling asleep and maintaining sleep for at least 3 days out of a week for months, a period of 3 months.”
If you fit in to that category, Dr. Schwartz says you need to tell your family doctor or see a therapist.
But for most people, she says there are easier ways to fall asleep when you’re ready. Reading before bed is a great idea, she says, if you do it the old-fashioned way with a book or maybe a low-light kindle. But she warns, “The blue light that we get from an iPhone or television prohibits sleep and promotes wakefulness, which is not what we want.” Listening to white noise is another suggestion that could be worth adding to a relaxing bedtime ritual.
If sleep is a little harder to plan, she says there are other proven methods that help many people fall asleep. “Guided Imagery” uses your imagination and “Body Scanning” uses your concentration.
Dr. Schwartz explains both those techniques in the full interview.
