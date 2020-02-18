Thousands of Edible Arrangements customers frustrated, not receive their order on Valentine’s Day

“Due to high volume and record traffic on our website for Valentine’s Day, we experienced intermittent issues receiving orders for what became our single busiest holiday in company history. Our incredible franchisees have been working overtime to extend deliveries throughout the weekend, on another date of the customer’s choosing or to issue refunds. We remain true to our commitment to WOW our customers with only the best products, and we continue to dedicate our entire team to that promise on every special occasion and year-round.”