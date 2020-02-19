Baylor holds off Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Baylor had all they could handle from the Lady Raiders for three quarters before pulling away for the 77-62 win at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The win was the 600th for Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey. She’s the fastest Division I coach to reach 600 wins. In 20 years, her teams have averaged 30 wins a season.
Baylor has won 54 straight in the Big 12 and 22 straight against the Lady Raiders.
Texas Tech was led by Brittany Brewer who had 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Lexi Gordon added 17 points.
The Lady Raiders fall to 15-9 overall and 4-9 in the Big 12.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.