Cloudy and cold with wintry showers possible overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cloudy skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight through Friday.
Temperatures remain below average across most of the viewing area.
We can expect another cold front to move across the area around midnight or slightly thereafter.
Winds shift to the north and increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible behind the cold front.
Winds will be strongest from 6:00 a.m. Thursday through noon Thursday.
Models also show the potential for a few light rain showers this evening before midnight. This favors the southern half of the viewing area.
After midnight, the cold front brings the potential for light wintry showers which are most likely between midnight and 9:00 a.m.
Drizzle may transition to freezing drizzle, light sleet or snow flurries behind the cold front overnight.
This may result in the development of patchy ice, especially on elevated surfaces and bridges/overpasses.
This will be most likely north of Lubbock where temperatures will be colder tonight and Thursday morning.
Low temperatures range from 25 to 30 degrees on the Caprock with areas southeast of Lubbock near Post, Gail and Snyder possibly remaining above freezing.
Thursday will be windy and colder with highs holding in the 30’s. North winds may produce wind chills in the teens and 20’s.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.