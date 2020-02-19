Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On daybreak Today, early voting continues today for the Texas primary election.
- More than 1,700 people cast their ballots on Tuesday in Lubbock County.
- Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Get early voting information from the Lubbock County Elections Office here.
Roger Stone will be sentenced on Thursday.
- A judge says she will consider his request for a new trial after his sentencing.
- Stone was convicted of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Judge refuses to delay sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone
The Democratic presidential candidates will square off for a debate tonight in Las Vegas.
- Six candidates qualified for the debate, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
- That will be broadcast on KCBD NewsChannel 11 and MSNBC at 8 p.m.
- Get some insight into the debate stage: Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time
There’s speculation around the U.S. capitol that Attorney General William Barr may resign from his post.
- The AP reports this is because the president will not heed his warnings to stop tweeting about the justice department.
- Read that story here: AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.