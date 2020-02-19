Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

More than 1,700 cast ballots in Lubbock County, Democratic candidates prepare for debate tonight, A.G. Barr may leave Justice Department

By Michael Cantu | February 19, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On daybreak Today, early voting continues today for the Texas primary election.

  • More than 1,700 people cast their ballots on Tuesday in Lubbock County.
  • Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Get early voting information from the Lubbock County Elections Office here.

Roger Stone will be sentenced on Thursday.

The Democratic presidential candidates will square off for a debate tonight in Las Vegas.

There’s speculation around the U.S. capitol that Attorney General William Barr may resign from his post.

