Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win. Baylor broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 straight during the 1996-97 season. Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears. Baylor guard MaCio Teague, the team's leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury. Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Baylor's Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men's or women's coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech. The Lady Bears broke open a tie game by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Baylor extended a pair of Big 12 records with its 54th consecutive league win and 43rd straight road victory in conference play. Mulkey earned her 600th win in her 700th game, four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men.
UNDATED (AP) — Major league players could be punished for future sign-stealing violations in the wake of the Houston Astros' scandal that only resulted in discipline for managers, coaches and executives. Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark both said Tuesday that MLB and the players' association are discussing potential rule changes regarding sign stealing and technology. Clark says the sides have exchanged written proposals and “we have made it clear to MLB that no issue is off the table, including player discipline.”
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has become the latest big leaguer to tee off on the scandal-ridden Houston Astros. Markakis talked about the Astros on Tuesday at spring training, saying he feels that “every single guy over there deserves a beating.” Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season for the team's actions in using video to steal catcher's signs in 2017 and 2018, and the pair were fired by the team. Players were not disciplined and their 2017 World Series title remained intact.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s stern warning against the intentional beaning of Houston players in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal hasn’t stopped an offshore sports book from publishing odds on a variety of bets related to possible plunkings. The possibility of Houston’s hitters being intentionally hit this season has become a topic of discussion after pitchers around the league have either said or implied they would throw at them.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is stepping to the plate for ballplayers furious over baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scam. The four-time NBA MVP and star with the Los Angeles Lakers unleashed in two tweets Tuesday, echoing calls for harsher punishments made by baseball stars Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. James says he would be “uncontrollable” if he found out someone cheated him out of a title. He's urging Manfred to listed to “players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken ... about this" and to “fix this for the sake of Sports!”
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has apologized for what he calls his disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.” Even before being asked about it at a spring training news conference in Arizona, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments when trying to deliver a rhetorical point two days earlier. He says there's no excuse for what he said, and called it a mistake. MLB players were already upset with Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and some of his comments in trying to explain it. They became further infuriated when he referred to the sport's ultimate prize as a “piece of metal."
DENVER (AP) — The average distance from rink-to-rink between NHL teams and their AHL affiliates is roughly 460 miles. Several teams have recently moved their minor-league affiliates closer to base camp. The Colorado Avalanche relocated their farm team from San Antonio, Texas, to Loveland, Colorado, in 2018. The Ottawa Senators moves theirs from Binghamton, New York, to Belleville, Ontario, in 2017. The Vegas Golden Knights announced a few days ago their purchase of an AHL franchise from the operators of the San Antonio Rampage. The plan is to relocate the team to Henderson, Nevada, and begin play at the Orleans Arena next season.