Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 18
By Pete Christy | February 18, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 9:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores and highlights for Boy’s and Girl’s Playoffs action from Tuesday night:

Girls

Playoffs

Monterey 77 Abilene Cooper 38

WF Rider 40 Lubbock Cooper 38

Dalhart 55 Estacado 21

Seminole 72 Fabens 22

Levelland 53 Pampa 50

Graham 62 Sweetwater 31

Brownfield 61 Spearman 42

New Deal 43 Olton 19

Seagraves 55 Van Horn 21

Borden County 53 O’Donnell 41

Wildorado 54 Anton 44

Klondike 42 Meadow 16

Spur 63 Vernon Northside 23

Motley County 55 Benjamin 50 OT

Trinity Christian 81 Fellowship Christian 40

Lubbock Christian 74 Tyler All Saints 31

Southcrest Christian 63 Ovilla Christian 15

Kingdom Prep 48 Faustina Academy 20

Plano Corem Deo 59 All Saints 43

Boys

Denver City 54 Brownfield 53

Valley 55 Anton 37

New Deal 46 Post 45

Whitharral 68 Lazbuddie 24

Monterey 63 Lubbock Cooper 54

Amarillo 91 Coronado 41

Borden County 100 Midland TLC 25

Sundown 53 Seagraves 41

Tahoka 39 Smyer 35

Abernathy 60 Idalou 21

Floydada 62 Hale Center 45

Vega 52 Olton 46

Littlefield 56 Roosevelt 44

SpringLake-Earth 51 Morton 50

New Home 59 Lorenzo 38

Spur 72 Guthrie 54

Hermleigh 47 Loraine 36

Randall 72 Lubbock High 62

Ira 2 Trent 0

Klondike 41 Garden City 39

Estacado 70 Hereford 38

Seminole 82 Fort Stockton 28

Farwell 60 Bovina 35

TAPPS Playoffs

All Saints 69 Red Oak Ovilla 29

Trinity Christian 86 Arlington Pantego 42

