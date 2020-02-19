Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores and highlights for Boy’s and Girl’s Playoffs action from Tuesday night:
Girls
Playoffs
Monterey 77 Abilene Cooper 38
WF Rider 40 Lubbock Cooper 38
Dalhart 55 Estacado 21
Seminole 72 Fabens 22
Levelland 53 Pampa 50
Graham 62 Sweetwater 31
Brownfield 61 Spearman 42
New Deal 43 Olton 19
Seagraves 55 Van Horn 21
Borden County 53 O’Donnell 41
Wildorado 54 Anton 44
Klondike 42 Meadow 16
Spur 63 Vernon Northside 23
Motley County 55 Benjamin 50 OT
Trinity Christian 81 Fellowship Christian 40
Lubbock Christian 74 Tyler All Saints 31
Southcrest Christian 63 Ovilla Christian 15
Kingdom Prep 48 Faustina Academy 20
Plano Corem Deo 59 All Saints 43
Boys
Denver City 54 Brownfield 53
Valley 55 Anton 37
New Deal 46 Post 45
Whitharral 68 Lazbuddie 24
Monterey 63 Lubbock Cooper 54
Amarillo 91 Coronado 41
Borden County 100 Midland TLC 25
Sundown 53 Seagraves 41
Tahoka 39 Smyer 35
Abernathy 60 Idalou 21
Floydada 62 Hale Center 45
Vega 52 Olton 46
Littlefield 56 Roosevelt 44
SpringLake-Earth 51 Morton 50
New Home 59 Lorenzo 38
Spur 72 Guthrie 54
Hermleigh 47 Loraine 36
Randall 72 Lubbock High 62
Ira 2 Trent 0
Klondike 41 Garden City 39
Estacado 70 Hereford 38
Seminole 82 Fort Stockton 28
Farwell 60 Bovina 35
TAPPS Playoffs
All Saints 69 Red Oak Ovilla 29
Trinity Christian 86 Arlington Pantego 42
