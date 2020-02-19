Hotel Ava suddenly closed, guests kicked out without notice

Another notice posted inside the lobby says, “Due to sanitational [sic] obligations to our hotel and our guest, we will be closing the hotel from Feb. 19, 2020 - Feb. 20, 2020 for deep cleaning. During this time we ask for your cooperation as we will NOT be renting any rooms out to new or CURRENT RESIDING GUEST. Business will resume as usual on Feb. 21, 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding! For any further information or questions please speak a manager. Management will be in the hotel at 9 a.m. Thank you, Hotel Ava Management.”