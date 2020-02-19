Hotel Ava suddenly closed, guests kicked out without notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was around Noon on Wednesday afternoon when KCBD NewsChannel 11 received the first message about guests being forced out of their rooms at Hotel Ava.
Employees at the front desk told us they would not comment on the residents and guests being kicked out and said there was no one we could speak to about what was happening at the hotel. We did ask if they were currently renting out rooms and one of the employees said, “not right now.”
About thirty minutes later, officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the hotel because there was a disturbance and there were people, “refusing to leave.” There were no reports of any arrests, but just listed as a disturbance.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 went back to the hotel to get more information. We saw people bringing bags of their belongings out of their rooms. Some were taking them into the parking lot as hotel management and staff were screaming for them to “get out of here.”
One person who spoke to KCBD says he and his disabled wife are being kicked out with no place to go.
Another resident showed us a piece of paper given to at least some of the guests saying, 'Sorry for the inconvenience. Due to the fact that we must do a full hotel deep clean, you will need to check out Thursday morning no later than 9am. All refunds will be reimbursed for all stay overs, for the remaining balances of your stay."
However, the residents we spoke to said hotel staff began knocking on their doors around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning telling them to get out.
Another notice posted inside the lobby says, “Due to sanitational [sic] obligations to our hotel and our guest, we will be closing the hotel from Feb. 19, 2020 - Feb. 20, 2020 for deep cleaning. During this time we ask for your cooperation as we will NOT be renting any rooms out to new or CURRENT RESIDING GUEST. Business will resume as usual on Feb. 21, 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding! For any further information or questions please speak a manager. Management will be in the hotel at 9 a.m. Thank you, Hotel Ava Management.”
One resident, John Johnston, said there have been “constant issues” at Hotel Ava and the notice inside the lobby was not placed there until 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
“We went a week without hot water at one point. But we make do because this is home to many people...at least 50 people. Families have been caught blindsided by this whole thing. We wake up to a knock at our door about 9:30 this morning telling us we have to be out today. There’s no set time. Someone said 12, someone said 2... miscommunication everywhere. They’re not wanting to give refunds for the people who have paid in advance for a week or for the deposits.”
Some have been partially reimbursed, but say they still do not have another place to stay.
“Right now, a lot of people don’t have anywhere to go. I’m loading my stuff up but with nowhere to live and same with my wife that has ailments due to a car crash. So she can’t get around, she cannot move around and we were just thrown out on the streets,” said Johnston.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 spoke to officials with the City of Lubbock, and they say Codes and Environmental Health Department has not issued any violations to the hotel.
Management refused to speak with us on camera as of Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.