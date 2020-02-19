KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sparky

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sparky, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sparky is a 1.5-year-old pit mix who came in as an owner-surrendered dog in December.
He is a lovable and energetic dog who is waiting for a forever home. He is also up-to-date on his shots.
Sparky’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Feb. 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
